Covid-19: 18 more cases in Donegal out of a total of 334

Another 18 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Donegal out of 334 cases across the country.

No more deaths have been reported in the latest figures released by the Department of Health, which cover up to midnight Monday, September 21.

The increase for the county is down from Monday’s tally of 21. A decision on whether new measures will be put into place in Donegal and seven other counties with high incidence rates is expected before the end of the week.

Of the cases notified today 174 are in Dublin, 34 in Cork, 30 in Kildare, 18 in Donegal, 10 in Galway, 10 in Louth, six in Clare, six in Mayo, six in Meath, six in Roscommon, six in Waterford, five in Limerick, with the remaining 23 spread across 11 counties.

Dr Ronan Glynn, acting chief medical officer, said: “Despite accounting for just a quarter of the population, people aged 15 – 34 years of age account for 40% of COVID-19 cases in the past two months. This is not surprising as they are more likely to be moving about in the community, going to school, higher education or work, and keeping our economy and key services going.

“For teenagers and people in their 20s and 30s in particular, I know that what has been, and is being asked of you again is extraordinary. This pandemic has impacted on your education, your employment, your relationships and your social lives. The vast majority have done the right thing – have heeded public health advice and kept themselves and their families safe.

“But the disease is continuing to spread disproportionately among younger people at present. And so, I am asking you to stick with this and continue to follow the public health advice.

“Be a role model for others. Limit the number of people you meet, maintain 2m physical distance, wear a face covering, wash your hands well and often. Together, every safe behaviour counts.”