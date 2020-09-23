Donegal's Covid-19 rate highest in country outside Dublin

Donegal has the highest 14-day incidence rate of Covid-19 in the country outside of Dublin.

Figures published by the HSE’s Health Protection Surveillance Unit on Wednesday show the county has an incidence of 106 cases per 100,000 over the 14 days up to midnight on September 21. Donegal is the only county with an incidence over 100 apart from Dublin, which has a rate of 136.

The rate in Donegal increased from 96 in figures published on Tuesday and leaves the countywell above the national rate of 70.

The latest figures show there were 169 cases in the county between September 8 and midnight on September 21.

Donegal recorded 21 new cases on Tuesday night as the nightly double-digit increase continued.

The rate makes it almost inevitable the level of restrictions in the county will be increased after the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) meets on Thursday to discuss incidence of the virus in eight counties that have been causing concern.

Dublin moved to Level-3 restrictions last Friday at midnight. Since the weekend concern has been rising about the spread of the disease in Donegal and Leitrim, Limerick, Louth, Kildare, Offaly, Waterford and Wicklow.

Level 4 suggested

As the rate continued to rise in the county, a leading public health expert said he believed Donegal should be moved to Level 4 along with Dublin, Louth, Waterford with the rest of the country moving to Level 3.

DCU Professor of Health Systems Dr Anthony Staines said such a move would help bring the virus under control.

“We have got to get ahead of this virus - we cannot continue chasing this around the country, and [only intervening] when it starts rising out of control,” he told Newstalk radio.