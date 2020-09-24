Coronavirus increase could see restrictions in place in Donegal for three weeks

There are now a total of 33,994 Covid-19 here and there have been 1,797 deaths related to the virus.

Of today's cases, 167 are in Dublin, 42 cases are in Donegal, 34 in Cork, Monaghan accounts for 13 cases, 12 cases were reported in Kildare, 8 in Cavan, 6 in Limerick, 6 in Meath, 6 in Roscommon and 5 in Wicklow.

The remaining 25 cases are spread across 11 counties.

The 14-day incidence of the disease in County Donegal rose again today and is now at 122.5 confirmed cases per 100,000 people.

This is up from 106.2 yesterday, Wednesday, the sharpest jump recorded by any county in the country.

Two and a half weeks ago the 14-day incidence rate for Donegal was below 20, meaning there has been a six-fold increase in the number of active or open infections in 16 days.