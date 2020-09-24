As Donegal enters Level 3 restrictions Sinn Féin call for the Pandemic Unemployment Payment to be restored to its full level and cuts are reversed

News that Donegal will move to Level 3 Covid-19 restrictions has spurred Sinn Féin deputies to call on the Government to reverse the cuts to the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) and to restore it to its formative level.

Teachta Doherty and Deputy MacLochlainn said: "The news this evening that Donegal will move to Level 3 Covid-19 restrictions will come as very difficult news for the people of the county. It has been a very challenging time. We now need to dig deep and get back to Level 2 as soon as possible."

They said that the news be particularly difficult for businesses and for workers - many of whom have just returned to work in recent days - and who now face being made unemployed again and for their families.

They said: "It is crucial that cuts to the Pandemic Unemployment Payment by government, which have taken effect this week, are reversed and that it is restored to its full level. We have been in contact with government this evening to relay this message and to stress the need for adequate supports to be made available to businesses in Donegal. That is vital in the time ahead."