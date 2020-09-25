Covid-19: 22 more cases in Donegal as county enters Level 3 restrictions

Twenty-two more cases of Cvid-19 have been confirmed in Donegal just ahead of new restrictions in the county.

The county will enter Level 3 restrictions at midnight tonight after an alarming rise in cases in the last week.

A total of 326 new cases were confirmed nationally as of midnight Thursday, September 23.

No new deaths have been reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today.

Of the new cases, 152 cases are in Dublin, 32 in Cork, 22 in Donegal, 21 in Galway, 15 in Meath, 11 in Kildare, nine in Kerry, eight in Louth, eight in Westmeath, six in Limerick, six in Mayo, six in Tipperary and five in Wexford, with the remaining 25 cases in eight counties.

Dr Ronan Glynn, acting chief medical officer, said: “Today I am asking people everywhere but particularly in Donegal and Dublin to pay special attention to the public health advice.

“I ask every individual to take personal responsibility to prioritise who you need to see, limit the size of your social network and reduce your social contacts over the coming days and weeks.

“Because while there is every chance that other areas will have to move to level 3, there is nothing inevitable about it. We have seen previously how people working together can turn the tide on this virus and bring increasing trajectories back under control.

“Know how valuable your individual actions are. Your choices and your actions are part of how we will succeed.”