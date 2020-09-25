Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Covid-19: 22 more cases in Donegal as county enters Level 3 restrictions

No new deaths reported but 326 new cases

Covid-19: 22 more cases in Donegal as county enters Level 3 restrictions

Donegal will enter Level 3 restrictions at midnight tonight

Reporter:

Reporter

Twenty-two more cases of Cvid-19 have been confirmed in Donegal just ahead of new restrictions in the county.

The county will enter Level 3 restrictions at midnight tonight after an alarming rise in cases in the last week.

A total of 326 new cases were confirmed nationally as of midnight Thursday, September 23.

No new deaths have been reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today.

Of the new cases, 152 cases are in Dublin, 32 in Cork, 22 in Donegal, 21 in Galway, 15 in Meath, 11 in Kildare, nine in Kerry, eight in Louth, eight in Westmeath, six in Limerick, six in Mayo, six in Tipperary and five in Wexford, with the remaining 25 cases in eight counties.

Dr Ronan Glynn, acting chief medical officer, said: “Today I am asking people everywhere but particularly in Donegal and Dublin to pay special attention to the public health advice.

“I ask every individual to take personal responsibility to prioritise who you need to see, limit the size of your social network and reduce your social contacts over the coming days and weeks.

“Because while there is every chance that other areas will have to move to level 3, there is nothing inevitable about it. We have seen previously how people working together can turn the tide on this virus and bring increasing trajectories back under control.

“Know how valuable your individual actions are. Your choices and your actions are part of how we will succeed.” 

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie