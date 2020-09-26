Covid-19 update: 37 new cases confirmed in Donegal

Contact
Coronavirus update
There have been 37 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Donegal.
Lastest figures shows that as of midnight Friday 25 September, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been notified of 248 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 34,560 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.
Of the cases notified today-
104 are in Dublin, 37 in Donegal, 36 in Cork, 8 in Kildare, 8 in Westmeath, 6 in Kilkenny, 6 in Laois, 6 in Offaly, 5 in Longford, 5 in Monaghan, 5 in Wexford, and the remaining 22 cases are in 11 other counties.
- 132 are men / 115 are women
-67% are under 45 years of age
-36% are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case
-36 cases have been identified as community transmission
It has also been informed that sadly five more people with COVID-19 have died.
There has been a total of 1,802 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
It is understood the digger was taken across the border from Strabane to Lifford last Wednesday evening
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.