Covid-19 update: 37 new cases confirmed in Donegal

There have been 37 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Donegal.

Lastest figures shows that as of midnight Friday 25 September, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been notified of 248 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 34,560 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today-

104 are in Dublin, 37 in Donegal, 36 in Cork, 8 in Kildare, 8 in Westmeath, 6 in Kilkenny, 6 in Laois, 6 in Offaly, 5 in Longford, 5 in Monaghan, 5 in Wexford, and the remaining 22 cases are in 11 other counties.

- 132 are men / 115 are women

-67% are under 45 years of age

-36% are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

-36 cases have been identified as community transmission

It has also been informed that sadly five more people with COVID-19 have died.

There has been a total of 1,802 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.