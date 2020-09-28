Bank confirms temporary closure of three branches in Donegal

Contact
Bank of Ireland branches in Bunbeg, Bundoran and Glenties are closing temporarily to “help ensure continuity of service at its larger Letterkenny branch.”
In a statement this evening, the bank said the redeployment of staff from the three smaller branch locations is “to support colleague self-isolation while ensuring the continued operation of the Letterkenny branch," which is open as normal following a deep clean in line with HSE guidelines.
Barry Gallagher, Head of Bank of Ireland for County Donegal, said: “Throughout this pandemic, the safety of our customers and colleagues has been our top priority. Today, we have had to make some temporary changes to our services in Donegal to support colleague self-isolation while ensuring the continued operation of the Letterkenny branch. We are following in full the advice of the public health authorities, and I’d like to apologise for any inconvenience to our customers arising from these temporary changes.”
The ATMs at branches in Bunbeg, Bundoran and Glenties will continue to operate for withdrawals only. Customers can continue to use the nearest branches which are located in Dungloe or Falcarragh (for Bunbeg), Ballyshannon (for Bundoran), and Donegal Town or Dungloe (for Glenties).
The Bank of Ireland customer service team is available on 0818 365 365.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.