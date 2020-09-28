Bank confirms temporary closure of three branches in Donegal

Bank of Ireland branches in Bunbeg, Bundoran and Glenties are closing temporarily to “help ensure continuity of service at its larger Letterkenny branch.”

In a statement this evening, the bank said the redeployment of staff from the three smaller branch locations is “to support colleague self-isolation while ensuring the continued operation of the Letterkenny branch," which is open as normal following a deep clean in line with HSE guidelines.

Barry Gallagher, Head of Bank of Ireland for County Donegal, said: “Throughout this pandemic, the safety of our customers and colleagues has been our top priority. Today, we have had to make some temporary changes to our services in Donegal to support colleague self-isolation while ensuring the continued operation of the Letterkenny branch. We are following in full the advice of the public health authorities, and I’d like to apologise for any inconvenience to our customers arising from these temporary changes.”

The ATMs at branches in Bunbeg, Bundoran and Glenties will continue to operate for withdrawals only. Customers can continue to use the nearest branches which are located in Dungloe or Falcarragh (for Bunbeg), Ballyshannon (for Bundoran), and Donegal Town or Dungloe (for Glenties).

The Bank of Ireland customer service team is available on 0818 365 365.