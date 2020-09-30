Contact
Thirty-one additional cases confirmed in Donegal
The Department of Health has confirmed 429 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the total in Ireland to 36,155.
There has been one further death which brings the death toll to 1,804.
The breakdown of the cases shows that 189 were in Dublin, with 60 in Cork, 31 in Donegal, and 28 in Galway.
The rest are spread across 19 different counties.
'We've forgotten physical distancing with people we know' - Professor Philip Nolan encourages people to keep a two-metre physical distance when with friends | Read more: https://t.co/jjRDjfUDro pic.twitter.com/dZxqUXjIl1— RTÉ News (@rtenews) September 30, 2020
