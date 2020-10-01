REPORT: Homes across country limited to six visitors from ONE other house

Contact
According to journalist Seán Defoe of Newstalk this afternoon, NPHET has recommended further restrictions on house gatherings.
"The entire country is to be limited to 6 visitors in your home from ONE other household. It's in a bid to combat community spread.
"No counties will be moved up a full level of restrictions today."
