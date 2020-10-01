Covid-19: Four more deaths reported and 28 new Donegal cases

Contact
28 more cases have been confirmed in Donegal
Four more people with Covid-19 have died, the Department of Health has said.
Another 28 cases have been reported in Donegal, out of 442 cases.
Of the new cases, 170 are in Dublin, 47 in Cork, 28 in Donegal, 23 in Meath, 21 in Galway, 20 in Monaghan, 14 in Clare, 12 in Roscommon, 11 in Laois, 11 in Longford, 10 in Cavan, 10 in Limerick, 10 in Tipperary, nine in Kildare, eight in Wicklow, five in Louth and five in Wexford with the remaining 28 cases in nine counties.
The majority of the new cases, 67%, are under 45 years of age while 54% are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case.
Sixty-nine cases have been identified as community transmission.
