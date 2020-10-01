Nphet recommends further new Covid-19 restrictions

Contact
The National Public Health Emergency Team has recommended that no more than two households should meet at any given time following a further deterioration in the Covid-19 situation in the country since last week.
The recommendations mean people should only have a maximum of six visitors from one other household to their home. People can continue to meet socially in other settings, but only with people from one other household.
While some counties have a particularly high incidence, the main concern now is the overall national picture, Nphet said.
In a statement issued this evening, Nphet said it has further advised that the Government extends the Level 2 measures currently in place for a further period of three weeks, with Donegal and Dublin remaining at Level 3. Nphet will continue to monitor this situation very closely.
The five-day average for cases is now 412 and 18 counties have an increased incidence rate when compared with last week. The reproduction number is estimated to be between 1.2 and 1.4, with the growth rate in cases between 4% and 5% per day. Nphet said it has noted a particular concern in relation to trends in indicators of disease severity. There are 119 people in hospital with 20 in critical care and there were 32 deaths in September.
