Concern as number of new Covid-19 cases in Donegal increases again

A total of 36 new cases of Covid-19 cases in Co. Donegal have been reported today by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre.

On a national basis, it reported that there had been 470 additional cases.

This compares with a total of 442 cases nationally in the previous 24 hour period which saw 28 additional cases in Donegal.

The latest figures will be greeted with disappointment as both the national and Donegal cases have risen once again.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has also been informed that sadly one more person with COVID-19 has died.

As of midnight Thursday 1st October, the HPSC has been notified of 470 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 37,063 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

- 198 cases are in Dublin, 61 in Cork, 36 in Donegal, 19 in Kildare, 19 in Limerick, 12 in Kerry, 11 in Galway, 11 in Meath, 10 in Roscommon, 9 in Cavan, 9 in Clare, 9 in Kilkenny, 9 in Longford, 9 in Offaly, 9 in Westmeath, 8 in Louth, 7 in Tipperary, 7 in Wexford, with the remaining 17 cases in 7 counties.

- 225 are men / 242 are women

- 68% are under 45 years of age

- 40% are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

- 68 cases have been identified as community transmission

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said: “The situation nationally is a matter of serious concern and Nphet is now recommending that no more than two households should meet at any given time. It is vital that everyone - families, friends and neighbours - limit the opportunities this virus has to move from person to person and stop the spread of the disease across households.

"Behave as though you have the virus and keep yourself and those around you safe – don’t take a risk by organising or attending gatherings with more than one other household," he said.