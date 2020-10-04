Older and vulnerable people in Donegal are being advised to limit the number of people they meet

The Acting Chief Medical Officer, Dr Ronan Glynn, has strongly advised those who are older and vulnerable to limit the number of people they meet following a recent increase in the number of Covid-19 cases in Ireland.

Dr Glynn said:"For those aged 70 plus, and those who are medically vulnerable to Covid-19, it is strongly recommended that you should limit the number of people you meet to a very small core group of family members, carers or friends, for short periods of time, while remaining physically distant."

He said that people in every county should follow the advice to stop the further spread of the virus.