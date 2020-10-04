Surge in the number of positive Covid-19 cases continues across Donegal

Contact
There seems to be no quelling the number of positive Covid-19 cases presenting across the county as the number of Covid-19 positive cases continue to surge to 257.6 per 100,000 in Donegal.
Donegal recorded the highest increase of incidence during a period which stemmed from September 19 to October 2, according to the latest data from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre.
The number of confirmed positive cases in Donegal during that period was 410.
