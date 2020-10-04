Latest Covid-19 figures show more than 30 more cases in Donegal

A total of 31 new cases of Covid-19 in Co. Donegal have been reported by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today.

As of midnight Saturday 3rd October, the HPSC has been notified of 364 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 38,032 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

· 100 cases are in Dublin, 55 in Cork, 31 in Donegal, 24 in Limerick, 23 in Galway,17 in Clare, 14 in Sligo, 13 in Roscommon, 10 in Kerry, 8 in Tipperary, 8 in Wicklow, 7 in Kildare, 6 in Kilkenny, 6 in Offaly, 5 in Cavan, 5 in Mayo, 5 in Meath, with the remaining 27 cases in 9 counties.

· 195 are men / 168 are women

· 74% are under 45 years of age

· 27% are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

· 42 cases have been identified as community transmission

There has now been a total of 1,810 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland. There have been no new deaths in the last 24 hour period.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.