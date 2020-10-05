Entire country expected to join Donegal in Level 3 restrictions but with improved enforcement

Contact
Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer
It is understood that the Cabinet is poised to reject Nphet's recommendation to place the entire country under Level 5 restrictions.
The Cabinet is to set to reject NPHET's recommendation to place the entire country under Level 5 restrictions. Every county will be placed under Level 3 instead.https://t.co/yj4MC6H09D— RTÉ News (@rtenews) October 5, 2020
Instead, it is believed every county will be moved to Level 3 Covid-19 restrictions, with improved enforcement.
Earlier today, the three coalition party leaders met the Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan for two hours and 15 minutes.
What does Level 3 mean? pic.twitter.com/Lo8VeSXFaU— Fergal Bowers (@FergalBowers) October 5, 2020
