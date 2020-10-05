Entire country expected to join Donegal in Level 3 restrictions but with improved enforcement

It is understood that the Cabinet is poised to reject Nphet's recommendation to place the entire country under Level 5 restrictions.

Instead, it is believed every county will be moved to Level 3 Covid-19 restrictions, with improved enforcement.

Earlier today, the three coalition party leaders met the Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan for two hours and 15 minutes.