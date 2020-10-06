Donegal GP says that 'tsunami of infection' in practice will translate to people dying

Contact
Donegal doctor warns of Covid-19 complacency
A respected GP who works in the Lifford area has vented his frustration in relation to those who deem the pandemic a hoax and are ignoring guidelines.
Dr Martin Coyne works in Lifford and his practice has been dealing with a 'tsunami' of positive Covid-19 cases over the last period, he told Highland Radio.
Speaking to presenter, Greg Hughes, he said: "I am looking at a tsunami in our practice which I know is going to translate into people dying, I know it is going to translate into patients going into ICU.
"People who are going around ignoring the guidelines, ignoring all of the advice they are getting, saying that this is all a hoax, these are the very people who will be moaning and crying with granny is in ICU dying on a ventilator."
