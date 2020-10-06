Contact

51 Covid-19 cases reported in Donegal

'Essential that there is a broad societal effort over the coming weeks'

51 Covid-19 cases reported in Donegal

Reporter:

Connie Duffy

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 1 additional death related to Covid-19 and 51 new cases in Donegal.

There has been a total of 1,811 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Monday, October 5 the HPSC has been notified of 432 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 38,973* confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland. 

Of the cases notified today:

- 218 are men / 214 are women
- 62% are under 45 years of age
- 48% are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case
- 60 cases have been identified as community transmission
- 111 in Dublin, 51 in Donegal, 41 in Cork, 32 in Clare and the remaining 197 are located across 20 counties.

Dr. Tony Holohan, chief medical officer, Department of Health, said: “It is essential that there is a broad societal effort over the coming weeks. Every one of us has the power to interrupt the spread of this virus and now is a vital time to use it.

“Focus on what you can do; wash your hands regularly, wear a face covering, keep your distance from others, avoid crowds, limit your social network, know the symptoms and what to do if you experience them or are a close contact of a confirmed case.”

Dr. Ronan Glynn, deputy chief medical officer, Department of Health, said; “If you experience a cough, fever, shortness of breath, loss of sense of taste or smell please isolate and phone you GP without delay. Do not go to work and try not to interact with others. This is a vital action if we are to break the chains of transmission.”

*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of eight confirmed cases. The figure of 38,973 confirmed cases reflects this.

