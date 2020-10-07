The young people of Donegal will find something of interest in the LOFT's new Autumn programme

An Autumn programme which encompasses a wide range of free programmes has been released by the LOFT, Letterkenny.

There is something for everyone in this programme. There are activities to suit different ages and interests, from music, to movie nights, fitness, accredited training, one-to-one support, retro-gaming nights and much more.

LOFT provides young people with an opportunity to make new friends, learn new skills and improve their confidence and self esteem. Young people who have never taken part in any programme before are invited to get involved and try something new.

Covid-19 has had an impact on young people’s lives and the Donegal Youth Service hope to give young people something to look forward to, each week.

Youth Information Manager at the Donegal Youth Service, Gareth Gibson said: “We are committed to doing everything we can to provide a quality service to the young people and families in Donegal. The LOFT project, a partnership between Donegal Youth Service and Foróige would love to see more and more new faces joining in some of our very interesting programmes that are lined-up for the Autumn, which I have no doubt will offer young people some much-needed social interaction as well as opportunities to boost their confidence and resilience, and have some great fun along the way.”

Donegal Youth Service projects and programmes continue to operate throughout Level 3 in line with the schools and the Department of Children and Youth Affairs guidelines for youth work and say they are following all public health guidelines and continue to operate our service in the safest possible way.

As part of the Autumn programme, the Girls/Boys Group can participate in new personal development groups for young people aged between 12 and 15 years of age. They can socialise and gain confidence through group activities, such as, music, art, games. They can also learn new skills.

A programme, Fit 4 Life, helps young adults to keep their fitness up with weekly sports and games taking place at the Aura Leisure Centre. Those aged between 12 and 24 years are invited to take part.

World Wide Voices, is a group where young people can meet other young people from different cultures and backgrounds. People aged between 12 and 24 years can participate.

The Young Carers, is a group for young people aged between 12-24 that may have extra caring responsibilities at home. This provides them with an opportunity to connect with others, feel understood, chill out and have fun.

Tea & Tunes, the name says it all, lots of glorious tea and music by and for young people. Teenagers need not have music ability to participate and this programme is geared towards teens aged 12 to 18 years.

The Leadership Programme, is a programme which helps young adults gain leadership skills. Those who participate will have the opportunity to gain a NUIGalway accreditation through the new online leadership group.



Drop In Event Nights: The LOFT is open late every Friday night, until 9pm where they will be hosting a different event each week including pool competitions, movie nights, quizzes, retro gaming nights etc.

Saturday Drop In will see The LOFT open from 2pm-6pm on Saturday. The Loft is free for young people to come and hang out, meet up with their friends, meet new people, talk to a youth worker, play pool or listen to music and just chill.

One-to-One Support: The LOFT can also provide additional one to one support for young people, with a member of our youth work team.

More info

For more information or to sign up you can contact LOFT on Instagram or Facebook, call 074 91 29630 or e-mail a LOFT staff member directly: www.donegalyouthservice.ie/who-we-are/the-team The LOFT, Donegal Youth Service, 16-18 Port Road, Letterkenny.

The LOFT is funded by TUSLA and jointly managed by Donegal Youth Service and Foróige.