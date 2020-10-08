Twelve Covid-19 cases being treated at Letterkenny University Hospital

The number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 being treated at Letterkenny University Hospital has increased by two over a 24-hour period.

Figures from the HSE, which are up to date to 8pm on Wednesday, show 12 confirmed Covid-19 cases are being treated at the hospital. Two cases are being treated in the critical care unit and there are four suspected cases.

There are no confirmed cases being treated at Sligo University Hospital but there are six suspected cases.

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (IMNO) says there are eight patients waiting for admission to the Letterkenny hospital with 13 waiting for a bed at Sligo University Hospital.

Meanwhile, Donegal's incidence rate of Covid-19 has reached 312 with almost 500 cases in the last two weeks.

Sixty more cases were reported in the county on Wednesday and 497 have been confirmed between September 23 and midnight on October 6, figures from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre show.

The rate of new cases per 100,000 people over a two-week period is more than twice the national rate of 124.

Within Donegal, the highest rate is in the Lifford-Stranorlar local electoral area with 602.