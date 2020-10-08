Twelve Covid-19 cases being treated at Letterkenny University Hospital

Contact
Twelve confirmed Covid-19 cases are being treated at Letterkenny University Hospital
The number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 being treated at Letterkenny University Hospital has increased by two over a 24-hour period.
Figures from the HSE, which are up to date to 8pm on Wednesday, show 12 confirmed Covid-19 cases are being treated at the hospital. Two cases are being treated in the critical care unit and there are four suspected cases.
There are no confirmed cases being treated at Sligo University Hospital but there are six suspected cases.
The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (IMNO) says there are eight patients waiting for admission to the Letterkenny hospital with 13 waiting for a bed at Sligo University Hospital.
Meanwhile, Donegal's incidence rate of Covid-19 has reached 312 with almost 500 cases in the last two weeks.
Sixty more cases were reported in the county on Wednesday and 497 have been confirmed between September 23 and midnight on October 6, figures from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre show.
The rate of new cases per 100,000 people over a two-week period is more than twice the national rate of 124.
Within Donegal, the highest rate is in the Lifford-Stranorlar local electoral area with 602.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
LGFA and GAA stars, Emer Gallagher and Michael Murphy were on site to officially open the refurbished state-of-the-art Lidl store on Ballybofey Road in Donegal town this morning
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.