Donegal's Covid-19 rate compares badly with European national rates

Donegal’s coronavirus 14-day incidence rate is higher than the national rate for all but two of 31 European countries.

The 14-day cumulative number of Covid-19 cases per 100,000 for Donegal is 293 according to figures released by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre on Wednesday.

The rate is the highest in the 26 counties with Monaghan at 226 the second-highest. The national incidence rate is 116.

Figures released by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control on Wednesday for the 31 European countries from the European Union, the Europe Economic Area plus the UK, show only the Czech Republic, with 346, and Spain at 305, have higher national 14-day incidence rates.

The incidence rate over 14 days for the UK is 189.

Italy has a rate of just 48 with Germany on 36. Sweden, which did not introduce the same lockdown measures as most European countries, has a rate of just 64.

The lowest rate in the 31 countries listed is in Cyprus with 29.

Donegal went into Level 3 restrictions at midnight on September 25, but the number of new cases has shown no sign of abating and the county is well established as having the highest rate in the country.

Northern Ireland’s seven-day incidence rate is 226 with the neighbouring district council areas of Derry and Strabane at 624 and Fermanagh and Omagh at 135. The highest seven-day rate in the UK is Manchester with 705.