Irish Covid-19 cases pass 40,000 mark as big spike confirmed
The number of Covid-19 cases recorded in Ireland since the pandemic began has surpassed 40,000 today.
Health authorities have been notified of 506 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 today, bringing the nation's total since February to 40,086.
It was also confirmed that validation of data at the HPSC resulted in the denotification of four confirmed cases today. The figure of 40,086 confirmed cases reflects this.
In Donegal, there were 53 reported cases of Covid-19.
The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has also been notified of one additional death related to Covid-19 today.
There has been a total of 1,817 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.
Of the cases notified today:
- 240 are men / 265 are women
- 64% are under 45 years of age
- 39% are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case
- 59 cases have been identified as community transmission
91 of the cases are in Dublin, 76 in Cork, 53 in Donegal, 42 in Meath and the remaining 244 cases are located across 21 counties
The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.
The Covid-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.
