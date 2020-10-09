Parts of Donegal have the highest Covid-19 incidence rates in the country

Three areas of Donegal have some of the highest 14-day incidence rates of Covid-19 in the country.

The latest figures from the Department of Health show the Lifford-Stranorlar local electoral area (LEA) has the highest number of new cases per 100,000 people over 14 days. The Carndonagh and Letterkenny LEAs are also among the areas with the highest rates in the country.

Five of Donegal's seven LEAs are in the highest-rated category on the interactive map available in the Department of Health's Covid-19 data hub. The figures cover the period from September 22 to October 5.

Three of the LEAs in Donegal have trebled or doubled their rate, according to the figures.

The figures show Lifford-Stranorlar's rate remains at 602 with156 new cases over two weeks, the highest in the country.

The Carndonagh LEA’s rate is the third-highest in the country and the rate there has more than trebled in a week from 112 to 347 with 59 new confirmed cases. The Letterkenny LEA is the fourth-highest in the country and has increased from 198 to 332 with 99 new cases.

The Buncrana LEA rate has more than doubled from 116 to 241 with 54 news cases.

The rate in the Donegal LEA has also more than trebled, rising from 64 to 192 with 51 new cases.

The Milford LEA rate has increased from 72 to 116, with 16 confirmed cases.

The Glenties LEA is the only LEA in the county that has seen a decrease, dropping from 142 to 121 with 29 new cases.

Donegal now has a rate of 312 compared to the national rate of 124, according to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre.

Other parts of the country with high incidence rates are Granard in Co Longford at 384 and the Monaghan LEA with 317.