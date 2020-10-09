Latest Covid-19 update see more than 600 new cases nationally

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 617 confirmed new cases of Covid-19, that is up from 506 for the previous 24 hour period. There is now a total of 40,703 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland. It also reported that sadly there have been five additional deaths related to Covid-19.

Meanwhile, a total of 1,080 new cases in Northern Ireland were reported today - a new record high for one day.

As of midnight Thursday, October 8, the HPSC has been notified of 123 new cases in Dublin, 107 in Cork, 42 in Meath, 36 in Kerry, 35 in Galway and the remaining 274 cases are located across 21 counties. Donegal was not listed in the top five counties today. In the previous 24 hour period, Donegal had 53 new cases. So, while a figure has yet to be released for the latest 24 hour period, the daily figure has fallen.

Before today's update, Donegal had 1,229 Covid-19 cases confirmed since testing began.

Of the cases notified today:

-310 are men / 307 are women

-73% are under 45 years of age

-33% are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

- 72 cases have been identified as community transmission





Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said: "The profile of the disease continues to deteriorate. There have been an additional 32 hospitalisations and 8 ICU admissions in the past 24 hours. We are continuing to see a high number of daily cases.

"It is vital that we interrupt the transmission of the virus now.

"NPHET continues to monitor the situation. However, it is early individual action that is needed to suppress the virus. Please follow public health advice and do your part to make an impact on the disease."