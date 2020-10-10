Over 1,000 more people have tested positive for Covid-19

Contact
The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 3 additional deaths related to Covid-19
The Chief Medical Officer at the Department of Health has said he is very worried about the numbers of Covid-19 cases we are seeing and how quickly the numbers are deteriorating.
Dr Tony Holohan said all of the important indicators of the disease are deteriorating.
"For example, there has been a consistent increase in test positivity over the past week," he said.
"The test positivity rate up to midnight Friday, 9 October was 6.2%, which has more than doubled in less than a fortnight."
There has been a total of 1,824 Covid -19 related deaths in Ireland.
As of midnight on Friday, the HPSC has been notified of 1,012 confirmed cases of Covid-19.
There have been 241 new cases in Dublin, 112 in Cork, 80 in Cavan, 72 in Meath, 66 in Galway, and the remaining 441 cases are spread across 21 other counties.
For the second day running, Donegal was not listed in the top five counties today. In the previous 24 hour period, Donegal had 33 new cases. So, while a figure has yet to be released for the latest 24 hour period, the daily figure has fallen again.
Dr. Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said people still have to play their part in keeping the numbers down.
"In the past 24 hours, there have been 35 new admissions of laboratory confirmed cases to hospital and 4 new admissions to ICU," he noted.
Meanwhile there have been 902 new cases of coronavirus recorded in Northern Ireland during past 24 hours.
"There are now 199 people in hospital and 31 in ICU. Every age group, location and household needs to act now, limit your contacts and stop the disease in its tracks."
