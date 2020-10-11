COVID UPDATE: Health Minister rules out extended Halloween break for schools

The prospect of a longer mid-term break for schools this Halloween has been played down by the Minister for Health.

Minister Stephen Donnelly has said there is not going to be a longer mid-term break for schools.

His comments come as the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 2 additional deaths related to Covid-19.

There has now been a total of 1,826 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Saturday, the HPSC has been notified of 814 confirmed cases of Covid-19.

Of those numbers, 226 cases are in Dublin, 77 in Cork, 64 in Galway, 56 in Donegal, 48 in Meath and the remaining 343 cases are spread across all remaining counties.

Minister Donnelly said the evidence is that schools are not contributing to a rise in virus numbers.

"We need to keep children in school and keeping the schools open is a big priority for Government," he said.

As of 2pm today (Sunday) 204 Covid19 patients are hospitalised, of which 30 are in ICU. There have been 16 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.



Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said; “It is vital that the entire population consistently implement public health advice into their daily lives; keep your social contacts to an absolute minimum and keep physical distance when you need to be out of your home.

“22 out of 26 counties have 7 day incidence rates as a percentage of 14 day incidence rates above 50%. This shows rapidly increasing growth rates across the country.”