Fifteen Covid-19 patients being treated at Letterkenny University Hospital

The number of cases rose by two on Sunday, according to the latest figures released by the HSE
Fifteen confirmed Covid-19 cases are being treated at Letterkenny University Hospital.
Three of the cases are being treated in critical care.
The number of cases rose by two on Sunday, according to the latest figures released by the HSE. There are also 13 suspected Covid-19 cases at the hospital.
At Sligo University Hospital, two confirmed cases are being treated along with four suspected cases.
The 14-day incidence rate in Donegal is still the highest in the county at 344 with 549 cases confirmed between September 27 and October 10. The next-highest is Cavan with 338 followed by Monaghan on 319. The national rate is 158, figures from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre show.
