Donegal Co Council cathaoirleach compares fight with Covid to war

The cathaoirleach of Donegal Co Council has compared the battle with the Covid-19 pandemic to a war.

She was addressing councillors at a meeting of the body in the Aura Leisure Centre today.

It was the second half of the original bi-monthly meeting which didn't reach the end of the agenda when they last met.

In an emotional and direct plea to everyone to do the right thing Cllr Rena Donaghey, called on everyone in Donegal to play their part.

She said she felt Level 3 needed to be given a chance.

She said she wanted to say a personal thank you and acknowledge the work of the council's chief executive, John McLaughlin, the director of service, the staff and the councillors during what she called "this very extraordinary time."

"No one could have predicted the impact of Covid-19 would have had in our lives on a personal or on a working level or the challenges that we have faced since March 2020.

"It has been very hard for so many people in so many different ways. I think we all expected a second wave of infection but I don't think any of us expected it to come at the end of September.

"Everybody's health and wellbeing is very important to us and we must be very mindful of those in business at this time now that we are in Level 3.

"We must redouble our efforts. Level 3 needs to be given a chance in my opinion so we do the right thing to stay safe. Each and every one of us has a personal and professional responsibility to comply with the HSE guidelines to keep ourselves safe.

"We need to ensure we maintain the highest standards of infection control. It is only by doing this that we protect ourselves and protect others.

"If we all take responsibility we will avoid situations where we need to self isolate; keep washing our hands, wear our masks, adhere to the distancing rule, avoid social gatherings - the evidence to date is that this certainly leads to virus transmission.

If we follow these rules we can protect ourselves and those we love. It's important that we model what is right in our community. Stay safe and protect others by looking after yourself.

"I believe this is a war that we are fighting, albeit with a silent enemy," she said.