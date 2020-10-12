Thirty-eight cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Donegal

Contact
Thirty-eight more cases confirmed in Donegal this evening
Thirty-eight cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Donegal.
The Department of Health has been notified of 825 new coronavirus cases and one virus-related death.
The latest data from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre looked at the new cases of the virus confirmed here in the two weeks between 27 September and midnight on Saturday, October 11.
Donegal has the highest incidence rate in the country at 344.9, followed by Cavan at 338.7 and Monaghan at 319.3.
