23 new Covid-19 cases notified in Donegal

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of three additional deaths related to Covid-19.
There has been a total of 1,830 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.
As of midnight Monday, October 12 the HPSC has been notified of 811 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 44,159* confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.
Twenty-three (23) were notified in Donegal. This makes the 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population as 354.9 and brings the number of new cases during the past 14 days up to 565.
Of the cases notified today:
- 415 are men / 396 are women
- 70% are under 45 years of age
- The median age is 30 years old
- 190 in Dublin, 141 in Cork, 62 in Wexford, 51 in Kerry, 50 in Clare and
- the remaining 317 cases are spread across all remaining counties.
As of 2pm today 234 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 32 are in ICU. 22 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.
Dr Tony Holohan, chief medical officer, Department of Health said: “We have widespread community transmission in the country. The spread of Covid-19 is a whole population issue, which is why we’re appealing to every single individual, every single family, household, organisation, workplace, to act on public health advice. You are the frontline defence against this disease.”
Dr Ronan Glynn, deputy chief medical officer, Department of Health said; “If we see community transmission patterns continuing to grow, we’re going to see more vulnerable groups being infected and the result of that, unfortunately will be further hospitalisations and deaths. Limiting your contacts, avoiding crowds and following basic public health measures will ultimately save lives.”
*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of three confirmed cases. The figure of 44,159 confirmed cases reflects this.
