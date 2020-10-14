Donegal GP says that Level 3 seems to be working in the county

A Stranorlar-based GP has said there are positive indications that Level 3 restrictions are working in the county.

Dr Denis McCauley, who works in a practice with 10,000 patients told RTÉ that footfall has dropped in terms of people contacting them for Covid-19 assessment.

He added that the number of positive cases dropped from 20 the first week to 13 last week and so far there have just been four positive results this week.

The positive cases that are being seen now are actually cases of associates of the previous surge, according to the doctor.

A meeting with Donegal GPs took place last night, Tuesday and the general consensus was that Level 3 may be working, Dr McCauley told RTÉ.

The county-wide cases also saw a drop yesterday from the mid-30s to 20s, he said, and while there may be a number of reasons for this he hopes it is reflecting that Level 3 is working.

Dr McCauley, who is also Chairman of the GP committee of the Irish Medical Organisation (IMO) said there is a scientific approach behind Level 3 and we should await the outcome of that before considering Level 4.

He said the people of Donegal are investing strongly in that approach and we are reaping the rewards.

Restrictions

Meanwhile, the Tánaiste has said border counties may be subject to further restrictions as the Northern Ireland Executive increased measures to tackle the spread of Covid-19 there.

Leo Varadkar said the Government will respond to whatever decisions are made in Northern Ireland, the incidence of the virus in Donegal, Cavan and Monaghan are the highest in Ireland so these counties may be subject to further restrictions.

As Cabinet meets later to discuss measures in border counties, Stephen Donnelly says he is in favour of keeping schools open, citing a 1.9% positivity rate for schools, compared with 6% in the community | More: https://t.co/A6wUhva3Jr pic.twitter.com/NQOTkm28CZ — RTÉ News (@rtenews) October 14, 2020

Speaking on RTÉ's Morning Ireland, Mr Varadkar said that "as best we can" there is an effort to co-ordinate and co-operate with Northern Ireland, although the Stormont Executive has not agreed to an all-island approach.

"We will need to respond to what's happening in the North as best we can," he said.