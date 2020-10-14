Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Donegal people brace themselves for Cabinet decision on whether or not to move to Level 4

What can you expect should Level 4 be implemented?

Coronavirus

Coronavirus / Covid-19

Reporter:

Michelle NicPhaidin

The people of Donegal and neighboring border counties are this evening bracing themselves for news on whether they will be moved to Level 4 restrictions. 

It is understood the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) has been in contact with the Government in recent days in relation to the possibility of moving border counties to  Level 4 in a bid to limit cross-Border infections.

Earlier this morning, Wednesday the North’s First Minister Arlene Foster said Northern Ireland was going into lockdown for four weeks.

Read also: Covid-19: Northern Ireland schools to close for two weeks under new measures

Ms Foster told Assembly members that the hospitality sector will shutdown for four weeks from Friday while schools will close for two weeks beginning Monday. Pubs and restaurants will close for a 4 week period. 

Off-licences  and supermarkets will not be allowed to sell alcohol after 8pm. 

Level 4

Under Level 4 only essential workers should travel to work and you cannot leave the county other than for essential purposes. 

Visitors

People are not allowed to visit your home or garden.  

Gatherings

Outdoor gatherings of up to 15 people can take place.

Weddings

Up to 6 people allowed to attend weddings

Religious gatherings

Religious services can be held online. Places of worship can be open for private prayer and reflection.

Funerals

Up to 25 mourners can attend funerals.

Sport or matches?
Outdoor non-contact training can take place but only in pods of up to 15. In terms of indoors, there is to be individual training only. No exercise or dance classes can take place. No matches or events can take place either. There is an exemption for professional and elite sport/inter-county/horse-racing, with matches and events allowed to take place behind closed doors.

Gyms

No gyms or leisure centres can remain open.

Pubs and restaurants

Bars, cafes and restaurants, including those in hotels, can offer takeaway food or delivery. There is to be no indoor dining with outdoor dining limited to a maximum of 15 people.

In terms of wet pubs, it is limited to a maximum of 15 people outdoors.

Retail outlets, hairdressers/barbers?

Essential retail and businesses that are primarily outdoors only can remain open and face coverings must continue to be worn. All other retail and personal services close.

Schools and creches 
Schools and creches will remain open with protective measures. Further, higher and adult education moves primarily online with appropriate protective measures in place for essential attendance on-site.

Do over-70s and medically vulnerable people have to cocoon?
Those aged over 70 years and over and the medically vulnerable should exercise judgment regarding the extent to which they engage with others and in activities outside the home. Specific guidance is also due to be issued regarding these groups.

Can I visit a relative in a nursing home?
Visits to long-term residential care facilities are suspended under Level 4 aside from “critical and compassionate circumstances”.

What about public transport?
Face coverings must continue to be worn on public transport. People should only use public transport if they are essential workers or for essential purposes only. People are advised to walk or cycle where possible. Public transport capacity will be restricted to 25%.

 

 

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie