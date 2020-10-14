Donegal people brace themselves for Cabinet decision on whether or not to move to Level 4

The people of Donegal and neighboring border counties are this evening bracing themselves for news on whether they will be moved to Level 4 restrictions.

It is understood the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) has been in contact with the Government in recent days in relation to the possibility of moving border counties to Level 4 in a bid to limit cross-Border infections.

Earlier this morning, Wednesday the North’s First Minister Arlene Foster said Northern Ireland was going into lockdown for four weeks.

Ms Foster told Assembly members that the hospitality sector will shutdown for four weeks from Friday while schools will close for two weeks beginning Monday. Pubs and restaurants will close for a 4 week period.

Off-licences and supermarkets will not be allowed to sell alcohol after 8pm.

Level 4

Under Level 4 only essential workers should travel to work and you cannot leave the county other than for essential purposes.

Visitors

People are not allowed to visit your home or garden.

Gatherings

Outdoor gatherings of up to 15 people can take place.

Weddings

Up to 6 people allowed to attend weddings

Religious gatherings

Religious services can be held online. Places of worship can be open for private prayer and reflection.

Funerals

Up to 25 mourners can attend funerals.

Sport or matches?

Outdoor non-contact training can take place but only in pods of up to 15. In terms of indoors, there is to be individual training only. No exercise or dance classes can take place. No matches or events can take place either. There is an exemption for professional and elite sport/inter-county/horse-racing, with matches and events allowed to take place behind closed doors.

Gyms

No gyms or leisure centres can remain open.

Pubs and restaurants

Bars, cafes and restaurants, including those in hotels, can offer takeaway food or delivery. There is to be no indoor dining with outdoor dining limited to a maximum of 15 people.

In terms of wet pubs, it is limited to a maximum of 15 people outdoors.

Retail outlets, hairdressers/barbers?

Essential retail and businesses that are primarily outdoors only can remain open and face coverings must continue to be worn. All other retail and personal services close.

Schools and creches

Schools and creches will remain open with protective measures. Further, higher and adult education moves primarily online with appropriate protective measures in place for essential attendance on-site.

Do over-70s and medically vulnerable people have to cocoon?

Those aged over 70 years and over and the medically vulnerable should exercise judgment regarding the extent to which they engage with others and in activities outside the home. Specific guidance is also due to be issued regarding these groups.

Can I visit a relative in a nursing home?

Visits to long-term residential care facilities are suspended under Level 4 aside from “critical and compassionate circumstances”.

What about public transport?

Face coverings must continue to be worn on public transport. People should only use public transport if they are essential workers or for essential purposes only. People are advised to walk or cycle where possible. Public transport capacity will be restricted to 25%.