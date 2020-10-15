No numbers for Donegal County Council's Covid-19 affected staff

Donegal County Council does not collect data in relation to the number of staff who test positive for Covid-19.

This emerged at last Monday's council meeting in Letterkenny where independent councillor, Frank McBrearty submitted a question asking how many members of staff have tested positive for Covid-19 that they are aware of.

Director of housing, corporate and cultural services, Joe Peoples revealed the council does not collect data in relation to the number of staff who test positive for Covid-19.

"If contacted, the council will follow any instructions given by the HSE/Department of Health. The council through its agreed workplace procedures, continues to adhere to all public health advice and the Government's Return to Work Safely Protocol.

These procedures have been clearly communicated to staff," he said.