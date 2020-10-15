No numbers for Donegal County Council's Covid-19 affected staff

Contact
Cllr Frank McBrearty
Donegal County Council does not collect data in relation to the number of staff who test positive for Covid-19.
This emerged at last Monday's council meeting in Letterkenny where independent councillor, Frank McBrearty submitted a question asking how many members of staff have tested positive for Covid-19 that they are aware of.
Director of housing, corporate and cultural services, Joe Peoples revealed the council does not collect data in relation to the number of staff who test positive for Covid-19.
"If contacted, the council will follow any instructions given by the HSE/Department of Health. The council through its agreed workplace procedures, continues to adhere to all public health advice and the Government's Return to Work Safely Protocol.
These procedures have been clearly communicated to staff," he said.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
At the tree planting ceremony were left to right: Cllr Michael McMahon, Carmel Mulhern, Taralouise and Diarmaid McCaughey
Guide dog trainers Eamon and Michelle McGee from Downings with Jennifer Doherty Donegal ambasador for Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind, along with staff from the New To You Shop in Carndonagh
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.