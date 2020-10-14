Covid-19: Twenty-nine new cases in Donegal

Twenty-nine new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Donegal out of a total of 1,095 in Ireland.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been notified of five additional deaths related to the virus.

The incidence rate in Donegal is now 353 with 563 cases in the last 14 days.

Of the new cases, 246 were in Dublin, 185 in Meath,128 in Cavan, 118 in Cork, 63 in Kildare and the remaining 342 cases are spread across all remaining counties.

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan said: “Today, we again report a daily new confirmed case figure over 1,000. This situation is extremely concerning. Every single one of us has a role to play.

“We each need to reduce contact with other people as much as possible, so that means staying at home, working from home where possible, practising physical distancing and stopping discretionary socialising.”

Deputy chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn said: “People must now make choices. Stop meeting up in groups, stop socialising, stop organising play dates, parties and other social activities. People must recognise that the disease is a direct threat to themselves and their families. Now is the time for each of us to act.”