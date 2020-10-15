Contact
Covid-19: Sixteen confirmed cases being treated at Letterkenny University Hospital
The number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 at Letterkenny University Hospital is continuing to rise.
Sixteen confirmed Covid-19 cases are being treated at the hospital.
The latest figures from the HSE, which are up to date to 8pm on Wednesday, show the figure increased by one on Wednesday. One patient with Covid-19 is being treated in the hospital’s critical care unit.
Nationally, 214 patients with Covid-19 are being treated in hospital.
Sligo University Hospital, which covers part of south Donegal, is treating two confirmed cases, an increase of one from Tuesday night. Four suspected cases are being treated at the hospital.
The largest number of cases is at Cavan General Hospital which is treating 28 cases.
Letterkenny’s figure is the fourth-largest in the country behind Beaumont Hospital, Cork University Hospital and Tallaght Hospital.
