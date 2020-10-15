Covid-19: Cavan and Monaghan have higher rates than Donegal

Contact
Donegal’s Covid-19 incidence rate has dropped very slightly
Donegal has now the third-highest incidence rate of Covid-19 in the country.
The county has been overtaken by both Cavan and Monaghan.
All three counties have been moved up to Level 4 in the Government’s Living With Covid-19 framework.
Cavan has the highest rate at 571 cases per 100,000 people after having 434 cases over 14 days. Monaghan has seen 221 cases over the last 14 days and has an incidence rate of 360, the second-highest in the country.
Donegal’s incidence rate has dropped very slightly to 353 and the number of cases over the previous 14 days has dropped by two to 563, according to figures from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre.
Clare is the only other county with an incidence rate over 300.
Letterkenny University Hospital is Donegal's major acute hospital and is the sixth largest in the State.
