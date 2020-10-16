Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Donegal gardaí will be out in force this weekend

High visibility policing plan launched

Donegal gardaí will be out in force this weekend

Expect to see the gardaí out all over the county this weekend

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

An Garda Síochána in Donegal has today introduced a high visibility, nationwide policing plan focused on support for the vulnerable and crime prevention.

The policing plan, which came into effect at 7am this (Friday) morning, October 16 and lasts until midnight Sunday, October 18, is in support of public health guidelines to prevent the spread of Covid-19 in the community.

The plan will supplement the work being done under Operation Fanacht and Operation Navigation, which both continue this weekend.

The latest policing plan is focused on ensuring engagement by An Garda Síochána with the public through three key strands:

- Community Engagement

As has been the case throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, community gardaí will work with individuals, community groups, statutory agencies, charities and local businesses to provide a range of services to assist and protect the most vulnerable.

Garda members will also continue to engage with people to ensure compliance with public health guidelines and regulations through the 4Es approach of engage, educate and encourage, and only where provided for and as a last resort, enforcement.

- Crime Prevention Patrols

Crime prevention patrols will be increased nationwide, particularly at locations such as public amenities, parks, and natural beauty spots.

- Checkpoints Focusing on Crime Detection Checkpoints with an enhanced focus on crime prevention and detection will take place over the weekend.

Speaking today, deputy commissioner, policing and security, John Twomey said since the start of the pandemic, garda members throughout the country have being helping the vulnerable and those who feel isolated.

"This involved simple, but important tasks such as collecting their prescription, delivering their pension, or even socially distanced contact.

"If people need such assistance or know someone who does, please contact your local Garda station. We are here to help,” he said.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie