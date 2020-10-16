Covid-19 rate continues to rise in most areas of Donegal

The Covid-19 infection rate has risen in six out of seven of Donegal's local electoral areas over a seven-day period.

The biggest increases have been in the Buncrana and Donegal electoral areas. The Letterkenny local electoral area (LEA) is the only one in the county to have seen its rate per 1000,000 people drop, according to the latest figures from the Department of Health.

Lifford-Stranorlar, with 158 new cases, still has the highest rate in the county increasing from 603 to 610 in the figures which cover the seven days up to October 12. It had the highest rate in the country but has been overtaken by Ballyjamesduff in Cavan which has a rate of 651.

The Buncrana LEA's rate has doubled for the third week in a row, jumping from 241 to 487 with 109 new cases. It has the sixth-highest rate in the country.

The rate of increase in the Carndonagh LEA has slowed but it is still the eighth-highest in the country. Its rate has increased from 348 to 442 with 75 new cases.

The Donegal's LEA's rate has increased from 193 to 294 with 78 new cases leaving it ranked 19th in the country.

The Letterkenny LEA is the only area in the county that has seen a drop over the latest seven-day period. The rate has dropped from 193 to 294 with 86 news cases. It is ranked 20th in the country.

The rate in the Glenties LEA has increased from 121 to 163 after 39 new cases. It is ranked 70th in the country.

Seventy-three news cases were confirmed in the Milford area and its rate has increased from 116 to 145. It is ranked 79th in the country.

Cork City South Central is ranked third in the country with a rate of 566.

Galway City Central is ranked fourth in the country with 551 and Gorey in Wexford is ranked fifth with 534 cases.

The highest rate in Northern Ireland is still the Derry City and Strabane which has a rate of 1,615.