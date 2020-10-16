Covid-19: Thirty-two new cases confirmed in Donegal

Contact
Donegal's rate of 365 is now the fourth-highest in the country, behind Cavan, Meath and Monaghan
Another 32 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Donegal.
Three more deaths related to the disease and another 1,000 cases have been confirmed
Of the new cases, 254 are in Dublin, 102 in Meath, 88 in Cork, 81 in Cavan, 75 in Galway and the remaining 400 cases are spread across 20 counties.
As of 2pm today 246 patients confirmed with Covid-19 are hospitalised, of which 30 are in ICU. There have been 13 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours, the Department of Health said this evening.
Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan said case numbers are continuing to rise.
“Right now, we need everyone to cut their social contacts to an absolute minimum. Every time you physically interact with another person, you are providing an opportunity for the virus to spread,” he said.
