Covid-19: Seventeen confirmed cases being treated in Letterkenny and Sligo

Contact
The total number of cases being treated in the country is 249, with 30 in critical care units
Fourteen patients with Covid-19 are being treated at Letterkenny University Hospital with a further three being treated at Sligo University Hospital.
Two of the confirmed cases are being treated in critical care in Letterkenny. There are also five suspected cases being treated at the hospital, with one of those in critical care. Two of the confirmed cases in Letterkenny were admitted in the 24 hours up to 8pm on Friday.
The total number of cases being treated in the country is 249, with 30 in critical care units. Cavan General Hospital has the highest total with 31.
Donegal has had 581 cases O Co vid-19 confirmed in the 14 days up to midnight on October 15.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
People in Donegal are being asked not to travel unless it is essential and not to travel outside the county
Elaine Feeney whose first novel, As You Were, has been included on The Guardian’s list of Ten Best Debut Novelists for 2020
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.