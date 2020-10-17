Covid-19: Seventeen confirmed cases being treated in Letterkenny and Sligo

Fourteen patients with Covid-19 are being treated at Letterkenny University Hospital with a further three being treated at Sligo University Hospital.

Two of the confirmed cases are being treated in critical care in Letterkenny. There are also five suspected cases being treated at the hospital, with one of those in critical care. Two of the confirmed cases in Letterkenny were admitted in the 24 hours up to 8pm on Friday.

The total number of cases being treated in the country is 249, with 30 in critical care units. Cavan General Hospital has the highest total with 31.

Donegal has had 581 cases O Co vid-19 confirmed in the 14 days up to midnight on October 15.