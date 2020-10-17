Covid-19: Forty-three cases in Donegal out of 1,276 nationally and eight more deaths

Contact
As of 2pm today 260 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised
Forty-three more cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Donegal along with eight more deaths and 1,276 cases nationally.
Of the cases notified today 278 in Dublin, 149 in Cork, 108 in Meath, 107 in Galway, 80 in Wexford, and the remaining 554 cases are spread across 21 counties.
As of 2pm today 260 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 30 are in ICU. There have been 12 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.
Donegal has the third-highest rate in the county at 356 after having 567 new cases confirmed over the last 14 days.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
There will be more live streams of shows from An Grianán’s stage to come before the end of the year as An Grianán adapts to the restrictions on theatres
People in Donegal are being asked not to travel unless it is essential and not to travel outside the county
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.