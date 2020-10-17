Covid-19: Forty-three cases in Donegal out of 1,276 nationally and eight more deaths

Forty-three more cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Donegal along with eight more deaths and 1,276 cases nationally.

Of the cases notified today 278 in Dublin, 149 in Cork, 108 in Meath, 107 in Galway, 80 in Wexford, and the remaining 554 cases are spread across 21 counties.

As of 2pm today 260 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 30 are in ICU. There have been 12 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.



Donegal has the third-highest rate in the county at 356 after having 567 new cases confirmed over the last 14 days.