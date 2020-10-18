Covid-19: Eighteen confirmed cases being treated at Letterkenny and Sligo hospitals

Eighteen patients confirmed with Covid-19 are being treated at the north west’s two main hospitals.

Fourteen confirmed cases were being treated at Letterkenny University Hospital at 8pm on Saturday, the same number as 24 hours previously. Two of the cases are being treated in critical care.

Four confirmed cases are being treated at Sligo University Hospital, which caters for patients from parts of south Donegal, an increase of one on Friday evening.

Three suspected cases are being treated at each hospital, with one of these in critical care in Letterkenny.

Around the country., 262 confirmed cases and 94 suspected cases were being treated in hospitals at 8pm on Saturday. Seventeen of those cases were admitted in the previous 24 hours.

There had been no new admissions of confirmed cases to Letterkenny or Sligo in the 24 hours up to 8pm on Saturday.

Cavan General Hospital has the highest total with 32.