Covid-19: Three more deaths and 1,283 cases, with 14 in Donegal

Three more deaths connected to Covid-19 have been confirmed along with 1,283 new cases.

Fourteen more cases have been confirmed in Donegal.

The infection rate in Donegal has dropped from 356 yesterday to 345 cases per 100,000 people over the last 14 days, although it is still well above the national rate of 251.

The county now has the fourth-highest rate in the country behind Cavan, Meath and Monaghan.

Of the cases notified today, 408 are in Dublin, 156 in Cork, 88 in Kildare, 80 in Meath, 55 in Limerick and the remaining 496 cases are spread across 21 counties.

As of 2pm today 277 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 33 are in ICU. There have been 17 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.