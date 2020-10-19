Covid-19 update - No new deaths as number of additional cases drops slightly

There have been no new deaths reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today.

As of midnight Sunday 18 October, the HPSC has been notified of 1,031 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There has now been a total of 50,993 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

- 511 are men / 518 are women

- 70% are under 45 years of age

- the median age is 30 years old

- 235 were in Dublin, 232 were in Cork, 60 were in Galway, 47 in Limerick, 47 in Kerry, and the remaining 410 cases are spread across 21 counties.

On Saturday, there were 12 new cases in Donegal, latest figures show.

There has been a total of 1,852 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.