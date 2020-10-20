Covid-19: Twenty-one confirmed  cases being treated at Letterkenny and Sligo hospitals

Contact
There has been a drop in the number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 at Sligo University Hospital
Twenty-one patients confirmed with Covid-19 are being treated at Letterkenny and Sligo University Hospitals.
The number of patients being treated at Letterkenny has increased by one to 17 in the 24 hours up to 8pm on Monday. There are two confirmed cases and one suspected case being treated in the hospital's ICU.At Sligo the number of confirmed cases has dropped by two to four.
Five suspected cases are being treated at Sligo, with four at Letterkenny.
The number of confirmed cases being treated nationally is now 300 with 34 cases confirmed in the 24 hours up to 8pm on Monday.
Cavan General Hospital still has the largest number of cases in the country, with 32.
