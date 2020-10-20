Covid-19: Thirteen more deaths and 1,269 new cases, 21 in Donegal

Contact
Donegal’s 14-day incidence rate has dropped to 328
Another 21 Covid-19 cases have been confirmed in Donegal.
Nationally another 13 deaths related to the disease have been confirmed along with 1,269 new cases.
Of the cases notified today, 221 were in Meath, 203 in Dublin, 116 in Cork, 80 in Cavan and 649 and the remaining 649 cases are spread across all remaining counties.
As of 2pm today, 312 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 34 are in ICU. There have been 13 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.
Donegal’s 14-day incidence rate has dropped to 328 and the county’s rate is now lower behind Cavan, Meath, Monaghan, Sligo, Westmeath.
