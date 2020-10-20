Cabinet agrees to on-the-spot fines of up to €500 for breaching Covid-19 restrictions

Members of the public who breach the Government's Covid-19 restrictions will face being issued with an on-the-spot fine of up to €500 under legislation to be passed in the coming days, it was confirmed this evening.

The Cabinet has agreed to move to enact legislation which will pave the way for proportionate fines for those who hold house parties, along with penalties for people who travel beyond the five-kilometre travel limit.

However, according to RTE News, this legislation will not be in place by midnight tomorrow when the new restrictions kick in.