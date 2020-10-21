Ulster Minor Championship now looks likely to be delayed due to Covid-19 Level 5 restrictions

Donegal's Electric Ireland Ulster Minor Championship clash against Tyrone this Saturday now looks likely to be called off.

The Government has confirmed that only GAA senior inter-county games can proceed during new Level 5 Covid-19 restrictions.

The measures, which come into force on Thursday, don't allow for any underage inter-county contests.

Under the new exceptions list, published on the government’s website this week, it states: "No training or matches should take place, with the exception of inter-county Gaelic games."

According to RTE this morning, it would appear the GAA viewed this as allowing both underage and senior inter-county action.

However a Government spokesperson clarified to RTÉ News that only senior games could go ahead and nothing else.

Donegal were due to face Tyrone in Ballybofey this weekend.

The U-20 All-Ireland football final between Galway and Dublin was set for Portlaoise on Saturday next and will not now take place.

Further clarification on the Ulster Minor Championship is expected this morning.

The news will come as a shock to many within the game, but soccer and rugby underage competitions have already been halted.