Covid-19: Forty-eight new confirmed cases in Donegal

Three more deaths related to Covid-19 have been announced along with 1,167 new cases.

Another 48 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Donegal.

Of the cases notified today, 263 were in Dublin, 142 in Meath, 137 in Cork, 86 in Cavan and the remaining 539 cases are spread across all remaining counties.

There have been 510 cases in Donegal in the last two weeks.

As of 2pm today, 314 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 34 are in ICU. There have been 27 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan said: “The behaviour of every individual is the most effective defence we have against the spread of Covid-19.

“Everyone needs to stay at home, other than for essential reasons. Follow the public health advice and treat everyone that you come into contact with as though they are a close contact of someone with Covid-19, keep your distance, avoid meeting others.

“We are facing a big challenge, but we have faced this challenge before, and that means we know how to suppress this virus, by following the public health advice in everything we do.”