Covid-19: Twenty-four confirmed cases at Letterkenny and Sligo hospitals

The number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 being treated at Letterkenny University Hospital has increased by one.

There are now 20 confirmed cases at the hospital with four confirmed cases being treated at Sligo University Hospital.

The number of confirmed cases being treated at Letterkenny’s ICU has is down one to one. One suspected case is also being treated in ICU.

No cases were confirmed at either hospital in the 24 hours up to 8pm on Wednesday.

There are also eight suspected cases being treated at Letterkenny and four at Sligo.

The number of confirmed cases at hospitals around the country has continued to grow and is now at 314.

The highest number of cases is at Cavan General Hospital which has 33.